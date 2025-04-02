HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

History being made: Humans orbit Earth's poles

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
10:47
image
History is being made as the first humans to orbit the Earth over the North and South Poles share stunning images from their groundbreaking spaceflight. SpaceX's private Fram2 mission launched on Monday, March 31, sent four spaceflight novices into an unprecedented polar orbit. 

The Fram2 mission lifted off at 9:46 p.m. EDT and reached low-Earth orbit in just 10 minutes. After separating from the Falcon 9 launch vehicle, Resilience continued on its trailblazing journey. 

The Fram2 crew is uploading incredible photos from their extraordinary vantage point, offering a glimpse into the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet.

Reacting to the video, billionaire Elon Musk wrote, "This is the first time humans have been in orbit around the poles of Earth!".

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Millions of Muslims to benefit from Waqf Bill'
LIVE! 'Millions of Muslims to benefit from Waqf Bill'

'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'
'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'

While it is expected that the JD-U, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the Waqf Bill, two JD-U MPs, Union Minister Lalan Singh and party Working President Sanjay Jha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on...

MLAs Richer Than 3 N-E State Budgets!
MLAs Richer Than 3 N-E State Budgets!

The total assets of the country's sitting legislators amount to Rs 73,348 crore, which is more than the combined annual Budgets (2023-2024) of Nagaland (Rs 23,086 crore), Tripura (Rs 26,892 crore), and Meghalaya (Rs 22,022 crore),...

Trump tariffs 'will go into effect immediately': White House
Trump tariffs 'will go into effect immediately': White House

Trump met with his trade team on Tuesday, and the tariffs he announces at a Rose Garden ceremony at 4 pm ET Wednesday will go into effect "immediately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

Kunal Kamra summoned for 3rd time over Shinde joke
Kunal Kamra summoned for 3rd time over Shinde joke

The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra (36) was asked to appear at the Khar police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him last month, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD