History being made: Humans orbit Earth's poles

The Fram2 mission lifted off at 9:46 p.m. EDT and reached low-Earth orbit in just 10 minutes. After separating from the Falcon 9 launch vehicle, Resilience continued on its trailblazing journey.





The Fram2 crew is uploading incredible photos from their extraordinary vantage point, offering a glimpse into the awe-inspiring beauty of our planet.





Reacting to the video, billionaire Elon Musk wrote, "This is the first time humans have been in orbit around the poles of Earth!".

History is being made as the first humans to orbit the Earth over the North and South Poles share stunning images from their groundbreaking spaceflight. SpaceX's private Fram2 mission launched on Monday, March 31, sent four spaceflight novices into an unprecedented polar orbit.