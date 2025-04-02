HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Guj: Man, 3 minor daughters drown, wife goes missing as car falls into canal

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
21:43
File image
File image
A man and his three minor daughters drowned, while his wife went missing after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday, the police said. 

The incident, in which the car fell into the Narmada main canal, occurred near Devpura village in Tharad taluka in the district around 3.30 pm, they said. 

"The family from Tharad was returning home after meeting relatives," a Vav police station official said. 

"The man and his three daughters drowned after their car fell into the canal, while his wife went missing. The bodies of the three girls and their father were fished out, while a search operation was on to trace the woman," he said. 

The deceased were identified as Naveen Goswami (30) and his daughters Piuben (2), Minal (3) and Kavya (6). 

"A team of the local fire department is carrying out a search for Hetalben (28), who was feared drowned," the police official said. 

The exact cause of the accident was not clear yet, but the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle while going from the canal road, he said. 

The police and the local administration were investigating the incident, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: GT off to a watchful start vs RCB
IPL 2025 Updates: GT off to a watchful start vs RCB

LIVE! Control room set up to monitor Trump's tariff call
LIVE! Control room set up to monitor Trump's tariff call

Waqf bill: Govt says no interference in Muslims; Oppn objects
Waqf bill: Govt says no interference in Muslims; Oppn objects

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

'Muslims Have Been Misled By Opposition'
'Muslims Have Been Misled By Opposition'

'Muslims need to work according to strategy and not fall into the trap of Opposition parties.'

Pakistan violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC
Pakistan violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD