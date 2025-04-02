Elon Musk may exit Trump's inner circle

21:22

Pic: Vincent Alban/Reuters





President Trump continues to express satisfaction with Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency project. However, recent discussions between the two have led to a mutual decision that Musk will soon shift his focus back to his companies, taking on a more supportive role, as reported by three anonymous Trump insiders familiar with the changing dynamic.





Musk's impending stepback coincides with growing frustration among some Trump administration members and numerous external supporters, who find his unpredictability increasingly problematic and see the billionaire as a political burden.





This perception was highlighted on Tuesday when a conservative judge, whom Musk had publicly endorsed, lost a Wisconsin Supreme Court election by a significant 10-point margin.





This development marks a notable change from just a month ago when White House staff and allies believed Musk's presence was permanent, expecting Trump to extend Musk's involvement beyond the initial 130-day limit.





A senior administration official suggested that Musk will likely maintain an unofficial advisory position and make occasional appearances at the White House.





Another insider warned that expecting Musk to completely exit Trump's circle would be naive.





According to the insiders, this shift is expected to align with the conclusion of Musk's tenure as a "special government employee," a designation that temporarily shields him from certain ethics and conflict-of-interest regulations.





This 130-day term is projected to end between late May and early June.





'US President Donald Trump has told his inner circle, including members of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role as governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man,' writes Rachael Bade in