HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Elon Musk may exit Trump's inner circle

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
21:22
Pic: Vincent Alban/Reuters
Pic: Vincent Alban/Reuters
'US President Donald Trump has told his inner circle, including members of his Cabinet, that Elon Musk will be stepping back in the coming weeks from his current role as governing partner, ubiquitous cheerleader and Washington hatchet man,' writes Rachael Bade in politico.com

President Trump continues to express satisfaction with Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency project. However, recent discussions between the two have led to a mutual decision that Musk will soon shift his focus back to his companies, taking on a more supportive role, as reported by three anonymous Trump insiders familiar with the changing dynamic. 

Musk's impending stepback coincides with growing frustration among some Trump administration members and numerous external supporters, who find his unpredictability increasingly problematic and see the billionaire as a political burden. 

This perception was highlighted on Tuesday when a conservative judge, whom Musk had publicly endorsed, lost a Wisconsin Supreme Court election by a significant 10-point margin. 

This development marks a notable change from just a month ago when White House staff and allies believed Musk's presence was permanent, expecting Trump to extend Musk's involvement beyond the initial 130-day limit. 

A senior administration official suggested that Musk will likely maintain an unofficial advisory position and make occasional appearances at the White House. 

Another insider warned that expecting Musk to completely exit Trump's circle would be naive. 

According to the insiders, this shift is expected to align with the conclusion of Musk's tenure as a "special government employee," a designation that temporarily shields him from certain ethics and conflict-of-interest regulations. 

This 130-day term is projected to end between late May and early June. 

You can read the full report here.

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: GT off to a watchful start vs RCB
IPL 2025 Updates: GT off to a watchful start vs RCB

LIVE! Control room set up to monitor Trump's tariff call
LIVE! Control room set up to monitor Trump's tariff call

Waqf bill: Govt says no interference in Muslims; Oppn objects
Waqf bill: Govt says no interference in Muslims; Oppn objects

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

'Muslims Have Been Misled By Opposition'
'Muslims Have Been Misled By Opposition'

'Muslims need to work according to strategy and not fall into the trap of Opposition parties.'

Pakistan violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC
Pakistan violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD