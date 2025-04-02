'Don't Forcibly Shift Airlines Out Of Mumbai Airport's T1'

14:35





The question from an Air India executive came during an Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) meeting on Mumbai airport's new tariff rates, Business Standard has learnt.





In response, Adani Group-led MIAL said that there was no clear answer at the moment and that such discussions would need to happen individually with each airline.





Global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA) asserted during the meeting that airlines should not be forced to move operations from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport solely due to Terminal 1's demolition. SpiceJet, Air India and IndiGo are members of IATA.AERA on March 25 afternoon conducted a three hour-long meeting with aviation sector stakeholders to discuss the aeronautical charges (landing charges, user development fees, parking charges, etc.) that MIAL can collect till 2028-2029.





During the meeting, an Air India executive asked, "We will send a list of questions later for more clarifications and details. I have just one question at this forum -- how does MIAL plan to mitigate the impact of closing down Terminal 1, even as it makes enhancements to Terminal 2."





To this, an MIAL executive said that the reconstruction of the entire Terminal 1 is "necessary for ensuring the safety and security for smooth conduct of airport operation". He said that the operator will hold discussions with each airline separately for smooth shifting of flights.





T1 and T2 at Mumbai airport currently have an annual passenger handling capacity of 15 and 40 million passengers. MIAL said that T1 would be demolished in October this year and its reconstruction is expected to be done by September 2028.





During the reconstruction phase, about 5 million passengers of T1 would be shifted to T2, while the remaining 10 million passengers would be shifted to the Navi Mumbai airport.





It is not clear how this shift will impact each airline's flight network. Navi Mumbai airport is being built by MIAL's subsidiary Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited. It is scheduled to start commercial flight operations from June.





