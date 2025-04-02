Delhi BJP holds demonstrations in support of Waqf Bill

22:45





The Delhi BJP and its Minority Morcha have welcomed the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lower House of Parliament, hailing it as a significant step towards the welfare and development of marginalised Muslims.





Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva emphasised that the Bill would not only pave the way for the development of Muslims in Delhi but also benefit the community across the country.





He said a particular section of society had monopolised Waqf Board resources for years, preventing their benefits from reaching underprivileged Muslims.





"The Waqf Amendment Bill should rather be called the Waqf Improvement Bill. This is a reformative step that will free Waqf Board resources from the control of a select few and ensure their proper utilisation for the welfare of the community," he said.





Sachdeva criticised those opposing the bill, questioning why no hospitals or schools had been built on Waqf Board lands despite decades of control by a select group. -- PTI

The Delhi BJP held demonstrations at the Vijay Chowk and the Rail Bhawan crossing in New Delhi on Wednesday to express support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha.