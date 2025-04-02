HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bombay HC imposes Rs 25,000 cost on Anil Ambani

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
20:28
image
The Bombay high court has imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on industrialist Anil Ambani for seeking an urgent hearing of his petition challenging a notice issued to him by the income tax department in April 2022, noting it as an "artificial urgency". 

A division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Jitendra Jain remarked that the facility to seek urgent hearing cannot be invoked by creating such artificial urgency. Besides, the challenge is only to a show cause notice, the bench stated in its March 27 order, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday. 

The bench rejected Ambani's application for an urgent hearing of the petition and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 that will have to be paid to the Tata Memorial Hospital within two weeks. 

When the petition came up for hearing in the regular course on Tuesday (April 1), Ambani's counsel Rafiq Dada told the bench that on March 27, the tax department passed its order for the concerned assessment year. 

He sought to withdraw the petition and informed the bench that the cost imposed by the bench earlier was deposited. 

The bench accepted the statement and disposed of the plea as withdrawn.

-- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli, Padikkal perish; RCB in trouble
IPL 2025 Updates: Kohli, Padikkal perish; RCB in trouble

LIVE! Chirag Paswan's LJP supports Waqf bill
LIVE! Chirag Paswan's LJP supports Waqf bill

'Muslims Have Been Misled By Opposition'
'Muslims Have Been Misled By Opposition'

'Muslims need to work according to strategy and not fall into the trap of Opposition parties.'

'Not about religion, but...': Contentious Waqf bill in LS
'Not about religion, but...': Contentious Waqf bill in LS

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

IPL 2025: Bumrah Will Be Back By...
IPL 2025: Bumrah Will Be Back By...

He is yet to bowl at full intensity in the nets at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD