BJP brings up a new Bill to hide its failures: Akhilesh

Wed, 02 April 2025
15:18
In the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says: "The party that calls itself the world's largest party has not yet been able to choose its national president."

Replying to him, Union HM Amit Shah said, "All the parties in front of me, their national president, will be chosen by only some family members. We have to choose from 12-13 crore members after a process. So it takes time. In your case, it will not take much time. I am saying that you will remain president for 25 years."

Akhilesh adds: "Whenever BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure. BJP is talking about identifying the land of Muslim brothers so that the issue of identifying the Hindus who have died or lost in Maha Kumbh can be covered up. Not only about the lives lost, but this government should tell where is the list of about 1,000 Hindus who have been lost and not been found yet. Union Minister (Kiren Rijiju) should tell about the land on which China has settled its villages, but so that no one creates a ruckus about the huge danger, this bill is being brought."

TOP STORIES

