HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP allies join Waqf debate: Minorities' welfare is..

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
16:19
TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti
TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti
Waqf Amendment Bill: TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti speaks in support of the Bill and says, "The TDP's role in shaping this Bill shows our commitment to Muslim and minority welfare. Ensuring the welfare of minorities has always been the top priority since the formation of our party."

Earlier, DMK MP Kanimozhi reaffirmed that INDIA alliance stand together to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. "The DMK is opposing it. Our CM MK Stalin has passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. We will not give up on the minorities of this country. The INDIA alliance stands together to oppose this Bill," Kanimozhi said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that this is BJP's initiation to "take possession" of Waqf properties and give it to their friends.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP allies join Waqf debate: Minorities' welfare is..
LIVE! BJP allies join Waqf debate: Minorities' welfare is..

'Not about religion, but...': Contentious Waqf bill in LS
'Not about religion, but...': Contentious Waqf bill in LS

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

Why Kamra offered holiday to man who attended his show
Why Kamra offered holiday to man who attended his show

The banker was asked to be present as the police wanted to record statements of witnesses, the official said.

'My Heart Is Broken. They Showed Me No Humanity'
'My Heart Is Broken. They Showed Me No Humanity'

'I represented India across the world, but here, in my own country, I was treated in this bad manner.''Everyone in Prayagraj respects me a lot and it is in this same city that I became homeless.'

2,500 kg narcotics seized by Navy in Indian Ocean
2,500 kg narcotics seized by Navy in Indian Ocean

The Indian Navy's frontline frigate INS Tarkash has seized over 2,500 kgs of narcotics in the Western Indian Ocean, officials said on Wednesday. The operation was launched after receiving intelligence on suspicious movements of vessels...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD