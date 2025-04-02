BJP allies join Waqf debate: Minorities' welfare is..

16:19

TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti





Earlier, DMK MP Kanimozhi reaffirmed that INDIA alliance stand together to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. "The DMK is opposing it. Our CM MK Stalin has passed a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. We will not give up on the minorities of this country. The INDIA alliance stands together to oppose this Bill," Kanimozhi said.





AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that this is BJP's initiation to "take possession" of Waqf properties and give it to their friends.

Waqf Amendment Bill: TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti speaks in support of the Bill and says, "The TDP's role in shaping this Bill shows our commitment to Muslim and minority welfare. Ensuring the welfare of minorities has always been the top priority since the formation of our party."