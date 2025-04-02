Amit Shah-Akhilesh Yadav banter lights up Waqf debate

20:21

Yadav humorously asked Shah, who had just retorted to Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's jibe during his intervention on the bill, to say something about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as well.





"He is also going to be repeated (in the next elections)," Shah said, triggering laughter all around.





The former Uttar Pradesh CM has often sought to make political points over Adityanath's alleged differences with BJP's central leaders and the internal affairs of the ruling party.





Earlier in the day, the SP chief had said in the Lok Sabha during his address that a big party like the BJP was unable to elect its national president.





"The BJP claims to be the largest party in India but it still has not decided on its leader," he said.





Shah rose to say that since Yadav had spoken with a smile, he would reply in the same spirit. He then added, "In some parties, only five members of a family have to choose the president so it is easy and quick, but we have to elect (a president) following a process that involves crores of members, so it takes time."





He said it would not take much time in Yadav's party. "Let me state that you will remain president for 25 more years," Shah said amid laughter from the members.





Yadav then cited social media buzz to wonder if a recent trip was linked to extending the 75 years of retirement age, an apparent reference to the BJP. He, however, did not elaborate.

