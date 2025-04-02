'All India protests if Waqf bill imposed forcibly'

14:18





He said that attacks on rights granted by the constitution to minorities would not be tolerated. "If an attempt is made to forcibly impose the Waqf Bill on Muslims, there will be a nationwide movement, and it will start from Delhi. 'The movement will start from where it ended last time.' We will use our democratic rights and will not tolerate any attack on the rights given to minorities in the constitution," Jamai posted on X.





The bill is being tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in the ongoing budget session. Despite opposition to the bill, women from the Muslim community in Delhi and Bhopal came out in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.





The members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha in Mumbai's Borivali were seen distributing sweets and celebrating the bill's tabling, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995. Wasim R Khan, President of Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that this bill would help poor Muslims.





"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing this bill as it will help poor Muslims. Those who considered Waqf properties as their 'baap ki jaagir' would get under control. This bill should have been brought much before," Khan told ANI.

