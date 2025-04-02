Actor Val Kilmer dies at 65

10:06





The cause of death was pneumonia, the paper said, citing his daughter Mercedes Kilmer.





Kilmer was one of Hollywood's most prominent leading men in the 1990s before numerous spats with directors and co-stars and a series of flops dented his career. Over the years, Kilmer gained a reputation as temperamental, intense, perfectionistic and sometimes egotistical.

Val Kilmer, the California-born, Juilliard-trained actor who starred in films including 'Top Gun,' 'The Doors', 'Tombstone' and 'Batman Forever' and earned a reputation as a Hollywood bad boy, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 65.