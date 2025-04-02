HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Actor Val Kilmer dies at 65

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
10:06
image
Val Kilmer, the California-born, Juilliard-trained actor who starred in films including 'Top Gun,' 'The Doors', 'Tombstone' and 'Batman Forever' and earned a reputation as a Hollywood bad boy, has died, the New York Times reported. He was 65.

The cause of death was pneumonia, the paper said, citing his daughter Mercedes Kilmer.

Kilmer was one of Hollywood's most prominent leading men in the 1990s before numerous spats with directors and co-stars and a series of flops dented his career. Over the years, Kilmer gained a reputation as temperamental, intense, perfectionistic and sometimes egotistical.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex recovers on day Trump tariffs take effect
LIVE! Sensex recovers on day Trump tariffs take effect

'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'
'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'

While it is expected that the JD-U, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the Waqf Bill, two JD-U MPs, Union Minister Lalan Singh and party Working President Sanjay Jha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on...

Trump tariffs 'will go into effect immediately': White House
Trump tariffs 'will go into effect immediately': White House

Trump met with his trade team on Tuesday, and the tariffs he announces at a Rose Garden ceremony at 4 pm ET Wednesday will go into effect "immediately," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing.

Kunal Kamra summoned for 3rd time over Shinde joke
Kunal Kamra summoned for 3rd time over Shinde joke

The summons was issued on Tuesday and Kamra (36) was asked to appear at the Khar police station where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him last month, they said.

How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?
How Will Trump Change The World On Apr 2?

We have entered a new era in human history, asserts Aakar Patel.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD