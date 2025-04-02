HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
8 kg cyst removed from 15-year-old girl's ovary in MP

Wed, 02 April 2025
09:00
image
Doctors at a government hospital in Indore have given a new lease of life to a 15-year-old girl by removing a 'cyst' weighing about eight kg from her ovary after a complex surgery. 
  
Gynecologist Dr Sumitra Yadav of the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital said that the girl was complaining of difficulty in breathing, stomach-ache and other problems.

During an examination, a cyst was found in her ovary.

A cyst is a closed, sac-like structure that can form anywhere in the body. It is filled with fluid, semi-solid material, or even air.

"We were shocked to see the size of the cyst during the surgery. When it was taken out, it weighed about eight kg," Dr Yadav said.  

Before the surgery that lasted three hours, the girl's weight was 39 kg including the weight of the cyst, she said. 

"The girl's condition is absolutely fine now. If the cyst had not been removed, her life could have been in danger," Dr Yadav said, adding that a sample of the cyst has been sent for a histopathology test to find out whether it was cancerous. -- PTI  

