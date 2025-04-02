HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 IPOs, 2 FPOs In Power Ministry's Monetisation Pipeline

Wed, 02 April 2025
Share:
11:55
image
In the next five years, mega public sector enterprises (PSEs) of the power sector would hit the market to raise money through public listing, follow-on public offering (FPO), and refinancing routes.

The Union ministry of power has drafted an asset monetisation plan totalling up to Rs 80,000 crore as part of the Centre's flagship National Monetisation Plan (NMP) 2.0 to run from financial year 2025-2026 (FY26) to FY30.The ministry's NMP has proposed listing three of its PSEs -- hydropower companies THDC and NEEPCO, and SGEL, the green energy arm of another hydropower company SJVN. 

The ministry has estimated an offering of Rs 1,000 crore each for THDC and NEEPCO, and Rs 2,000 crore for SGEL, according to the proposed plan.

NTPC currently has the controlling stake in THDC and NEEPCO. NMP 2.0 has also proposed listing of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) -- a joint venture of NTPC, Coal India Ltd, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), with equal equity participation of 29.67 per cent each. According to the plan documents, this would be under NTPC's monetisation target.

As part of the NMP, the government has proposed equity divestment for SJVN in thermal power company STPL, which was formed in 2007 and operates the Buxar thermal power plant in Bihar.

Buoyed up by the successful listing of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), the green energy arm of thermal power giant NTPC Ltd, which happened last year, the ministry is hopeful of similar positive reaction to the other offers as well, officials indicated.

NGEL was listed on the bourses in November last year, and it raised Rs 10,000 crore through its IPO. The issue was subscribed 2.42 times.The monetisation plan also includes two FPOs for NGEL, estimated at Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore.Out of the proposed Rs 80,000 crore plan, the biggest chunk of up to Rs 34,000 crore would be raised by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), which would involve securitisation of future cash flows of its commissioned projects.

Shreya Jai, Business Standard 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Give time for amendment of Waqf Bill: Congress in LS
LIVE! Give time for amendment of Waqf Bill: Congress in LS

Pak troops intrude into Indian side, violate ceasefire
Pak troops intrude into Indian side, violate ceasefire

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'
'JD-U Against Waqf Bill'

While it is expected that the JD-U, a major ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the Waqf Bill, two JD-U MPs, Union Minister Lalan Singh and party Working President Sanjay Jha met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on...

Trump's tariffs: How these sectors will be impacted
Trump's tariffs: How these sectors will be impacted

Goods from sectors, including agriculture, precious stones, chemicals, pharma, medical devices, electricals, and machinery may get impacted if the US will go ahead with imposing reciprocal tariffs on Indian products, according to...

Only leader who can talk to...: Chile Prez praises Modi
Only leader who can talk to...: Chile Prez praises Modi

India and Chile on Tuesday announced starting negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership pact as PM Modi and Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font held wide-ranging talks focusing on boosting the ties in areas of trade, defence,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD