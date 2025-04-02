HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
10 PFI members accused in RSS leader murder case get bail

Wed, 02 April 2025
12:38
PFI supporters in Kerala
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to 10 accused PFI members in the 2022 murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad district. 

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and P V Balakrishnan granted the relief to Shefeek, Jafar B, Nassar, Jamsheer H, Abdul Basith, Muhammed Shefeek K, Ashraf K, Jishad B, Ashraf Moulavi and Sirajudheen. 

The 10 had moved the High Court against an NIA special court's decision denying them bail in the case. The detailed order is not yet available. The High Court had last year granted bail to 17 other accused PFI members in the case. -- PTI

