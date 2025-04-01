HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Waqf bill: Cong issues whip to its LS MPs for next 3 days

Tue, 01 April 2025
18:52
A view of the Lok Sabha proceeding.
Ahead of the government bringing the Waqf bill amendments, the Congress on Tuesday issued a whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha, ensuring their presence in the House for the next three days, sources said. 

The Congress party issued the three-line whip after the government made it clear that the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be taken up in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage on Wednesday. 

This sets the stage for a major showdown between the government which is determined to push the legislation through and an opposition united in condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional. 

Minorities and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters that the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee, which includes leaders from all major parties, chaired by Speaker Om Birla agreed on an eight-hour debate, which could be extended after taking the sense of the House. 

The early signs of a likely raucous debate between the treasury and opposition benches over the bill were visible during the meeting as the Congress and several other opposition INDIA bloc members walked out of the BAC meeting, accusing the government of stifling their voice. 

However, the political heat and length of the debate are unlikely to have any bearing on the final outcome as the numbers heavily favour the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha. 

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that their voices were being ignored and said the opposition parties wanted more time to debate. 

They also wanted the House to take up more issues, including the situation in Manipur and the row over electors' photo identity cards. 

The Opposition has a lower strength in the Lok Sabha, where the NDA has 293 MPs out of a current strength of 542. 

The BJP has often succeeded in pulling the support of independent members and parties. -- PTI

