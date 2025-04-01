Vizhinjam port handles over one lakh containers in single month

19:45

The achievement comes just four months after the port started commercial operations in December 2024, Kerala port minister VN Vasavan said on Tuesday.





In March 2025, the port efficiently managed 1.08 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) from 51 vessels, demonstrating its smooth and efficient operations, the minister said in social media posts.





The rapid success is credited to Adani Vizhinjam Port's use of advanced technology and careful planning, which have enabled quick growth and reliability, he said.





Trial operations at the port began in July 2024, followed by the official launch of commercial services in December 2024.





"This rapid progress highlights the port's potential to emerge as a pivotal hub in global maritime trade, strengthening India's logistics infrastructure and reinforcing Kerala's position as a key player in the industry," Vasavan added. -- PTI

