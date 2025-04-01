HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Video of girl running with books during demolition has shocked all: SC

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
20:13
Demolition drive in Prayagraj/ANI Photo
Demolition drive in Prayagraj/ANI Photo
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a recent video of an eight-year-old girl clutching her books and running away as a bulldozer razes her shanty during an anti-encroachment drive in UP had "shocked everybody". 

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan mentioned the details of the viral video from Ambedkar Nagar's Jalalpur while hearing a matter of illegal demolition in Prayagraj. 

"There is a recent video in which small huts are being demolished by bulldozers. There is a small girl running away from the demolished hut with a clutch of books in her hand. It has shocked everybody," Justice Bhuyan orally remarked. 

The footage, which surfaced on social media, also showed an earthmover revving during the drive, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties. The Ambedkar Nagar Police defended the demolition. 

"This action was taken to remove encroachment from the village land, following an ejection order passed by the Jalalpur tehsildar's court. Multiple notices were issued before clearing the non-residential structures. The demolition was carried out in full compliance with the revenue court's order to reclaim government land," they said. 

The district administration had been reportedly addressing the encroachment issue for months. In an order dated October 15, 2024, Jalalpur's sub-divisional magistrate directed the tehsildar to ensure compliance with a previous ruling. 

The order referenced a decision from October 10, 2024, under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, 2006, which mandated the eviction of a person named Ram Milan from the disputed land in Arai village. 

The encroacher was also fined Rs 1,980 and Rs 800 as execution charges. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Pooran, Badoni revive LSG
IPL Updates: Pooran, Badoni revive LSG

LIVE! Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Waqf Bill debate
LIVE! Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Waqf Bill debate

Rape survivor home security tightened after Asaram bail
Rape survivor home security tightened after Asaram bail

Following the granting of a three-month interim bail to religious preacher Asaram Bapu, police in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have heightened security measures at the residence of the rape survivor's family. The family, who have...

Hindi-Chini bhai bhai 2 as India-China ties turn 75
Hindi-Chini bhai bhai 2 as India-China ties turn 75

India and China celebrated the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations on Tuesday, with leaders from both countries exchanging congratulatory messages. The anniversary comes as the two countries are working to restore ties after a...

SC orders Rs 10L compensation to Prayagraj homeowners
SC orders Rs 10L compensation to Prayagraj homeowners

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for the demolition of homes in the city, calling the actions "inhuman and illegal." The court ordered the authority to pay Rs 10...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD