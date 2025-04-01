HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TDP issues whip to its MPs to be present in LS tomorrow

Tue, 01 April 2025
20:49
TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu/File image
The Telugu Desam Party has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs for April 2. 

The Union government is set to table the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 on Wednesday.  

Earlier, BJP and Congress issued whips to their respective party MPs and directed them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2.  

According to a press release, "The Telugu Desam Party has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2025. This directive comes in light of the scheduled introduction of the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be a matter of significant discussion in the House. The party remains committed to ensuring that its stance on this important legislation is effectively represented."  

The BJP-led government will table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.  

The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour on Wednesday for consideration and passing and following which an 8-hour discussion will be held which is also subjected to increased, Rijiu informed. -- ANI 

