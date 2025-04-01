Tata Projects To Raise Rs 2,500 Cr

08:55





According to a company filing, the rights issue is priced at Rs 163.1 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 158.1. Shareholders participating in the issue include Tata Sons, Tata Power, and Tata Chemicals.





Of the total amount, Rs 97.86 per share has been paid upon application, while the balance will be payable on the first and final call, as determined by the board within a year from the issue's closure, the company said.





Tata Sons will invest Rs 1,433 crore in the rights issue while Tata Power will invest Rs 770 crore in the rights issue.





According to rating firm CRISIL, the company's order book of around Rs 40,700 crore (as of December 2024), is spread across different segments, and its growing share of urban infrastructure orders offer strong revenue visibility for the next 3-4 years.







Dev Chatterjee, Business Standard Tata Projects has executed complex projects such as a freight corridor, metros, and heavy civil projects through joint ventures, aiming to build execution capabilities in new segments.

Tata Projects, the construction subsidiary of the Tata Group, is raising Rs 2,500 crore through a rights issue at a valuation of Rs 6,700 crore.