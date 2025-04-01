HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tata Projects To Raise Rs 2,500 Cr

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
08:55
image
Tata Projects, the construction subsidiary of the Tata Group, is raising Rs 2,500 crore through a rights issue at a valuation of Rs 6,700 crore.

According to a company filing, the rights issue is priced at Rs 163.1 per share, which includes a premium of Rs 158.1. Shareholders participating in the issue include Tata Sons, Tata Power, and Tata Chemicals.

Of the total amount, Rs 97.86 per share has been paid upon application, while the balance will be payable on the first and final call, as determined by the board within a year from the issue's closure, the company said.

Tata Sons will invest Rs 1,433 crore in the rights issue while Tata Power will invest Rs 770 crore in the rights issue.

According to rating firm CRISIL, the company's order book of around Rs 40,700 crore (as of December 2024), is spread across different segments, and its growing share of urban infrastructure orders offer strong revenue visibility for the next 3-4 years.

Tata Projects has executed complex projects such as a freight corridor, metros, and heavy civil projects through joint ventures, aiming to build execution capabilities in new segments.

Dev Chatterjee, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Markets fall ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff threat
LIVE! Markets fall ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff threat

How did India look from space? Sunita Williams says...
How did India look from space? Sunita Williams says...

Sunita added that "I hope, and I think for sure, I'm gonna be going back to my father's home country and visiting with people and getting excited about the first, or not the first, but the Indian national who's going up on the Axiom...

Can RSS Put Aurangzeb's Ghost To Rest?
Can RSS Put Aurangzeb's Ghost To Rest?

Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's call to drop the Aurangzeb tomb controversy challenges decades of communal rhetoric in Maharashtra, igniting hopes for unity and a balanced historical narrative.

White House names India ahead of April 2 deadline
White House names India ahead of April 2 deadline

The White House has said India imposes a 100% tariff on American agricultural products and the high levies charged by other countries make it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported to those nations. President Donald Trump...

Be Prepared! Heat Waves Coming!
Be Prepared! Heat Waves Coming!

'The intensity and frequency of heatwaves will be much higher than in previous years over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD