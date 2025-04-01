Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Waqf Bill debate

20:26

File image





"To maintain law and order at multiple sensitive areas, we have intensified night patrolling and additional deployment will be arranged," a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.





The officer said all the deputy commissioners of police have already been directed to keep strict vigil.





The DCPs have already chalked out a plan to maintain law and order in their areas, he added.





"No one will be allowed to breach law and order," said the officer. -- PTI

The Delhi police intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas to ensure that law and order is not disturbed by anti-social elements as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be taken up in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage on Wednesday.