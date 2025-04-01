HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Waqf Bill debate

Tue, 01 April 2025
20:26
File image
The Delhi police intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas to ensure that law and order is not disturbed by anti-social elements as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be taken up in the Lok Sabha for discussion and passage on Wednesday.

"To maintain law and order at multiple sensitive areas, we have intensified night patrolling and additional deployment will be arranged," a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The officer said all the deputy commissioners of police have already been directed to keep strict vigil. 

The DCPs have already chalked out a plan to maintain law and order in their areas, he added.

"No one will be allowed to breach law and order," said the officer. -- PTI

