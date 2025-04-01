HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Producers' association condemns online leak of Salman Khan's 'Sikandar'

Tue, 01 April 2025
19:29
At a time when the film fraternity is grappling with multiple challenges, the unauthorised online release of Hindi film Sikandar highlights the need for stricter enforcement of anti-piracy laws, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association said on Tuesday. 

The producers' body has condemned the online leak of the Salman Khan-starrer movie even before its official theatrical release on March 30. 

"This continuing illegal act has caused significant financial harm to the film's producer and the film industry, particularly at a time when the entire film fraternity -including producers, distributors, and theatre owners- is grappling with multiple challenges," IMPPA said. 

"The leak of Sikandar serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stricter enforcement of anti-piracy laws and enhanced digital security measures to protect intellectual property rights," the association said in a statement. 

IMPPA said piracy is a severe threat to the entertainment sector that leads to substantial revenue loss and jeopardises the livelihoods of countless individuals involved in film production, distribution, and exhibition. 

The producers' body said they have consistently raised concerns about social media platforms like "X and Telegram that facilitate the unauthorised streaming and distribution of films". 

"...We strongly urge the authorities to take strict action to shut down these sites and hold those responsible accountable under the law. The unauthorised release of Sikandar is not just a financial setback; it is an attack on the creative efforts and dedication of the entire film community."  

"We urge all stakeholders, including the Central and State Government, Police and cybercrime agencies and digital platforms, to work together in strengthening legal frameworks and enforcing stricter anti-piracy measures to prevent such illegal activities in the future," IMPPA added. -- PTI

