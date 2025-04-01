HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Man fakes son's death to claim Rs 2 crore insurance

Tue, 01 April 2025
08:52
A man faked his son's death in a staged accident to claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout in Delhi's Najafgarh area, an official said on Monday.
 
On March 5, a PCR call regarding an accident was received at the Najafgarh Police Station, he said.

According to police, the complainant, Satish Kumar, claimed that his son, Gagan, sustained head injuries in a bike accident and was taken to a local hospital where he received first aid.

"However, the complainant and his son left the police station without filing a written complaint or getting a medico-legal case (MLC) report done," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The officer said that on March 11, when the police contacted Kumar, he informed them that Gagan had died on March 6 and had been cremated at Garhganga in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, without a post-mortem or police intimation.

He then filed a complaint on March 12, seeking action against the Investigating Officer (IO) for alleged negligence in registering a fatal accident case.

Police, however, found discrepancies in the case.

"We analysed CCTV footage from the accident site. The footage showed Gagan and another person staging the accident," said the DCP.

On questioning, Kumar and an advocate, Manmohan, admitted to faking the death with Gagan's involvement, he said.

Police discovered that a doctor had inflicted a minor head injury on Gagan before the staged accident to make the claim appear genuine.

The plan was to claim a Rs 2 crore insurance payout in Gagan's name, issued on February 13. The investigation also revealed that the alleged cremation of Gagan in Hapur did not take place.

Police have arrested Kumar, lawyer Manmohan, and the doctor, he said.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered on March 25 under BNS sections related to fraud and conspiracy. Further investigation is underway, and police are obtaining call detail records (CDR) of the accused, he added. -- PTI 

