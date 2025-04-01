HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Light showers in Mumbai; orange alert for Maha on Wed

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
23:47
File image
File image
Parts of Mumbai received light showers on Tuesday evening, bringing relief from the sultry and sweltering weather. 

Chembur, Matunga and Wadala were among areas in the metropolis that received light showers. 

The Colaba observatory of the India meteorological department and its Santacruz weather station recorded the maximum temperature of 33.5 and 37.7 degrees Celsius respectively. 

The IMD issued a yellow and orange alerts for Wednesday for almost the entire state, except Solapur, with warning of thunderstorms, lightning and squall. 

Its orange alert is meant for 13 districts -- including those in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha - Satara, Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia. 

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Wednesday for Palghar, Thane and Raigad with a warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kamra gets 3rd summons, ask him to appear on Apr 5
LIVE! Kamra gets 3rd summons, ask him to appear on Apr 5

IPL PIX: Clinical Punjab Kings thrash sorry LSG
IPL PIX: Clinical Punjab Kings thrash sorry LSG

IMAGES from the IPL match played between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha to pass Waqf amendment bill tomorrow
Lok Sabha to pass Waqf amendment bill tomorrow

The Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, will debate the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The bill has been met with strong opposition from several parties who claim it is unconstitutional. The government,...

US court rejects Pannun's summons claim against Doval
US court rejects Pannun's summons claim against Doval

A US court has dismissed a claim by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun that court documents, including a summons, had been served on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during his visit to Washington in February. The court...

SC orders Rs 10L compensation to Prayagraj homeowners
SC orders Rs 10L compensation to Prayagraj homeowners

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for the demolition of homes in the city, calling the actions "inhuman and illegal." The court ordered the authority to pay Rs 10...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD