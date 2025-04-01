Light showers in Mumbai; orange alert for Maha on Wed

23:47

Chembur, Matunga and Wadala were among areas in the metropolis that received light showers.





The Colaba observatory of the India meteorological department and its Santacruz weather station recorded the maximum temperature of 33.5 and 37.7 degrees Celsius respectively.





The IMD issued a yellow and orange alerts for Wednesday for almost the entire state, except Solapur, with warning of thunderstorms, lightning and squall.





Its orange alert is meant for 13 districts -- including those in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha - Satara, Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Chandrapur and Gondia.





The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Wednesday for Palghar, Thane and Raigad with a warning of thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall. -- PTI

