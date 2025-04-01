KIIT student from Bengal found dead under mysterious circumstances

23:31





The deceased was identified as Arnab Mukherjee, a resident of West Bengal's Bankura district.





His body was found lying on the ground near an under-construction multi-storey building on Monday night, a police officer said.





The deceased student was staying in one of the KIIT hostels, and it was not immediately clear why he had gone to Mancheswar area, he said.





"We are probing into the circumstances leading to the student's death," Biswajit Senapati, ACP, Zone-5 of the Commissionerate of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police, said.





The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered an unnatural death case with Mancheswar police station and started an investigation into the incident.





The police are examining CCTV footage, questioning hostel mates, and analysing call records to gather more details, sources said.





A spokesperson of KIIT said that the institute's authorities had lodged a missing complaint with Infocity police station to look for Mukherjee.





"We are waiting for the police to ascertain why he was in Mancheswar and how he died," the spokesperson added.





KIIT recently made headlines after the death of a third year BTech woman student from Nepal.





She died allegedly by suicide and her body was found on February 16. -- PTI

