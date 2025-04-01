HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

INDIA bloc meets for joint strategy to oppose Waqf Bill

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
21:45
File image
File image
The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday presented a united face as they discussed their joint strategy to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha first. 

The opposition parties held a meeting in the Parliament House to discuss and formulate their strategy as a showdown over the contentious bill is imminent. 

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP leader Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, and AAP's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting. DMK's T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI-M's John Brittas, CPI's Santhosh Kumar P, RSP's N K Premchandran and Vaiko were also present in the meeting. 

"All the Opposition parties are united and shall work together on the floor of the Parliament, to defeat the Unconstitutional and divisive agenda of the Modi Govt on the Waqf Amendment Bill," Kharge said in a post on X. 

"We have to protect the Constitutional values and this Bill is actually a targeted legislation. It is also unconstitutional. We, the INDIA parties, who believe in the Constitution are going to vote against the Bill," said Venugopal. 

"This is a clear-cut violation of the Constitution. People who believe in the Constitution will definitely oppose it," he asserted. 

The senior Congress leader said the concerns of the Christian community regarding its churches have to be addressed and asserted, "We want the Munambam Waqf land dispute issue to be resolved." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab on top
IPL 2025 Updates: Punjab on top

LIVE! INDIA bloc meets for joint strategy to oppose Waqf Bill
LIVE! INDIA bloc meets for joint strategy to oppose Waqf Bill

Lok Sabha to pass Waqf amendment bill tomorrow
Lok Sabha to pass Waqf amendment bill tomorrow

The Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament, will debate the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The bill has been met with strong opposition from several parties who claim it is unconstitutional. The government,...

Kerala church daily backs Waqf amendment bill
Kerala church daily backs Waqf amendment bill

A leading Catholic Church daily in Kerala has described the Waqf amendment bill as a crucial test of secularism in Parliament, urging MPs to support it. The editorial in Deepika daily comes as the union government prepares to table the...

No govt money for upkeep of Aurangzeb's tomb: MNS
No govt money for upkeep of Aurangzeb's tomb: MNS

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded the removal of decorations and installation of CCTV surveillance at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra. The party also wants a board...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD