Bihar to open 'high-security' jail for hardened criminals

The Bihar police identified land at two locations in the state for the purpose and a detailed proposal will be sent to the authorities concerned for approval, the official said.





Talking to reporters, additional director general of police (Headquarters), Kundan Krishnan, said, "Investigations into recent cases have revealed that certain gangsters are still running their crime network from inside jails. Sensing the gravity of the situation, Bihar Police has decided to send a comprehensive proposal to the authorities concerned for opening of 'high-security' prison in the state."





"We have identified land at two locations for the purpose," the ADG (Hqs) said.





He, however, refused to divulge details about the locations which have been identified for the construction of 'high-security' prison.





The investigation into recent loot at jewellery showrooms and several other cases revealed how gangsters, who are lodged in jail, remain in touch with their associates who are outside the prison, he added.





"Only hardened criminals and gangsters will be kept in this prison. This prison will be equipped with hi-tech CCTV cameras along with scanners, full body scanners, panic alarm systems, a high-tech command centre and many devices equipped with new technology.





"Besides, video conferencing halls will also be set up to hold court proceedings through video conferencing to ensure the security of the undertrials," said the ADG.





Detailed reports of visitors who come to meet undertrials at jails will also be thoroughly examined before giving them permission, he added. -- PTI

