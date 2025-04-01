HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Bangladesh, Pakistan exchange Eid greetings

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
00:21
image
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus and extended his warm wishes and greetings on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, Pakistani media reported on Monday.

Pakistan's Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar will visit Dhaka next month, the Bangladesh government announced after the leaders of the two countries on Monday exchanged Eid greetings.

"Prime Minister Sharif greeted the people of Bangladesh during the largest Muslim festival Eid ul-Fitr. He also invited Professor Yunus to visit Pakistan at a convenient time in the coming months," a statement from the chief adviser's press wing said.

It said Yunus also greeted Pakistanis on the occasion.

"Prime Minister Sharif said that Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, who is also the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, would visit Bangladesh in April to discuss issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

Yunus and Sharif met in Cairo during the D-8 Summit in December last year and the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2024. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Cops visit Kunal Kamra's 'home' in Mumbai
Cops visit Kunal Kamra's 'home' in Mumbai

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra failed to appear before Khar police in Mumbai on Monday in connection with a case registered against him for his "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A police team visited his...

India slams NYT report linking defence firm to Russia
India slams NYT report linking defence firm to Russia

An Indian defence firm has refuted a report in The New York Times that linked the company to a Russian arms agency, calling it "factually incorrect" and "misleading". The report suggested that military hardware supplied by a British firm...

'Putin Is A Liar'
'Putin Is A Liar'

'Putin dreams about his legacy. He wants to forcibly restore the Russian empire.''Unfortunately, after three years of large-scale war with massive human losses, Putin will not budge from his goal because human life is the cheapest...

PIX: Ashwani destroys KKR on dream IPL debut
PIX: Ashwani destroys KKR on dream IPL debut

IMAGES from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday

Hardik reveals why MI backed Ashwani Kumar
Hardik reveals why MI backed Ashwani Kumar

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya praised the team's scouting team for discovering left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar, who starred in the team's eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Kumar took four wickets on debut,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD