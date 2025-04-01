Bangladesh, Pakistan exchange Eid greetings

00:21

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus and extended his warm wishes and greetings on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr, Pakistani media reported on Monday.



Pakistan's Deputy Premier Ishaq Dar will visit Dhaka next month, the Bangladesh government announced after the leaders of the two countries on Monday exchanged Eid greetings.



"Prime Minister Sharif greeted the people of Bangladesh during the largest Muslim festival Eid ul-Fitr. He also invited Professor Yunus to visit Pakistan at a convenient time in the coming months," a statement from the chief adviser's press wing said.



It said Yunus also greeted Pakistanis on the occasion.



"Prime Minister Sharif said that Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, who is also the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, would visit Bangladesh in April to discuss issues of mutual interest," the statement said.



Yunus and Sharif met in Cairo during the D-8 Summit in December last year and the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2024. -- PTI