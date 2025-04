20:59





"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 01/04/2025 17:38:42 IST, Lat: 35.37 N, Long: 76.93 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on X.





The tremors were felt in parts of the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.





Further details are awaited. -- ANI

