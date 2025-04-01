HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
100% tariff from India: US on eve of Apr 2 deadline

Tue, 01 April 2025
08:20
The White House has said India imposes a 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural products and the high levies charged by other countries make it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported to those nations.
 
President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods.  He plans to roll out a set of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, which he says will be "Liberation Day" for the US.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday said, "Unfortunately, these countries have been ripping off our nation for far too long, and they've made, I think, their disdain for the American workers quite clear."

"If you look at the unfair trade practices - we have 50% (tariff) from the European Union on American dairy and a 700% tariff from Japan on American rice. You have a 100% tariff from India on American agricultural products and nearly 300% from Canada on American butter and cheese.

"This makes it virtually impossible for US products to be imported into these markets and it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades," she said. 

As she listed the high tariffs imposed by many countries, Leavitt held up a chart that showed tariffs charged by India, Japan and other nations. On the chart, two circles with the colours of the tri-colour highlighted the tariffs that India imposes.

"So it's time for reciprocity, and it's time for a president to make a historic change, to do what's right for the American people and that's going to take place on Wednesday," she said.

Earlier this month, Trump had said the current tariffs were "temporary" and "small ones but the "predominant" tariffs that will be reciprocal in nature, will start from April 2 and they will be a "big game-changer for our country".

Leavitt did not spell out the specifics of what the tariffs will look like and which countries will be impacted. -- PTI

