Woman among 5 Maoists surrender, two arrested in Chhattisgarh





The Maoists turned themselves in before senior police and CRPF officers citing disappointment over atrocities committed by senior cadres and "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology in Sukma on Monday afternoon, the police official said.





Separately, two naxals were arrested on Sunday evening from a forest between Bardela and Bade Tungali villages in Bijapur district.





The duo was identified as Jogo Madvi (27) and Soni Lal Ursa (22), active as militia members, he said.





"The surrendered cadres said they were impressed by the state government's Naxal rehabilitation policy and 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme for carrying out development in remote villages," he said.





The surrendered cadres were allegedly involved in attacks on police teams, planting IEDs and iron spikes, damaging roads, and putting up Maoist posters and banners, the official said. -- PTI

Five Maoists, including a woman, surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region even as two Maoists were arrested from the forest, an official said.