RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Tigress seen near human settlements tranquillized

September 30, 2024  10:22
image
A tigress identified as T-83 was caged and tranquillized by forest officials in the Chichpalli forest range of Chandrapur district on Saturday. The operation was conducted due to the increasing movements of the tigress in human residential settlements. 

 The tigress was observed roaming near the protected areas. The tranquillization process took place in compartment no. 717, located in the Janala area. Forest Range Officer Priyanka Velme coordinated the operation with a team of sharp shooters and wildlife experts to ensure the safety of both the animal and local residents. The decision to tranquillize was undertaken after the tigress posed threat to local residents. 


The tigress' entry to residential areas was serious and could lead to potential danger to local residents. Therefore, a careful assessment was meticulously planned to minimise stress on the animal and to avoid any harm to the public. The authorities reached the site early in the morning to carry out the operation to cage the tigress.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Rohit takes a stunner; B'desh 5 down
2nd Test Updates: Rohit takes a stunner; B'desh 5 down

LIVE! Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award
LIVE! Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Cult of Mithun Chakraborty
The Cult of Mithun Chakraborty

National-award winning actor, producer, hotelier, ex-politician, cricket team owner, philanthropist, highest tax payer, reality show judge, animal lover and, above all, people's hero -- Mithun Chakraborty -- who has been conferred the...

Uddhav's big charge: Shah asked BJP leaders to...
Uddhav's big charge: Shah asked BJP leaders to...

He alleged Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed BJP leaders in a "closed-door" meeting to "stop" him (Uddhav) and Sharad Pawar politically.

Fire extinguisher on rail track sparks scare in UP
Fire extinguisher on rail track sparks scare in UP

The railway officials launched an investigation jointly with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) and found there was no criminal intent behind the act.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances