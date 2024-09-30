Tigress seen near human settlements tranquillized





The tigress was observed roaming near the protected areas. The tranquillization process took place in compartment no. 717, located in the Janala area. Forest Range Officer Priyanka Velme coordinated the operation with a team of sharp shooters and wildlife experts to ensure the safety of both the animal and local residents. The decision to tranquillize was undertaken after the tigress posed threat to local residents.









The tigress' entry to residential areas was serious and could lead to potential danger to local residents. Therefore, a careful assessment was meticulously planned to minimise stress on the animal and to avoid any harm to the public. The authorities reached the site early in the morning to carry out the operation to cage the tigress.

A tigress identified as T-83 was caged and tranquillized by forest officials in the Chichpalli forest range of Chandrapur district on Saturday. The operation was conducted due to the increasing movements of the tigress in human residential settlements.