Terrorism has no place in world: Modi to Netanyahu

September 30, 2024  20:42
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu about the recent developments in West Asia and asserted that terrorism has no place in our world. 

It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages, Modi said. 

"Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages,' Modi said on X.

India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, PM Modi said. 

While PM Modi did not mention any specific incident, Israeli strikes in Lebanon last week killed seven high-ranking commanders and officials from the Hezbollah militant group, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah. -- PTI
