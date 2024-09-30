RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sidda's wife surrenders 14 plots after ED action

September 30, 2024  22:29
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah/File image
Wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Parvathi has written to Mysuru Urban Development Authority for surrendering 14 plots allotted to her after the Enforcement Directorate on Monday booked the CM, his wife and some others in a money laundering case linked to the MUDA land allotment case. 

Her letter to the MUDA reads, "Further, I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favour by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. I am also handing over the possession of the plots back to the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Kindly take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sidda's wife surrenders 14 plots after ED action
LIVE! Sidda's wife surrenders 14 plots after ED action

Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some others in a money-laundering case linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, taking cognisance of a recent state Lokayukta first...

Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'
Maha govt declares desi cows 'Rajyamata Gomata'

The decision, which comes ahead of the state assembly elections, underscores the cow's spiritual, scientific, and historical significance in Indian society, an official said. It highlights the integral role that cows have played in...

Rohit's men break records: Greatest Test innings ever?
Rohit's men break records: Greatest Test innings ever?

On a frenetic day four, Rohit Sharma's men quickly bowled out Bangladesh and then unleashed batting mayhem at the Green Park Stadium scoring at a rate unprecedented in Test cricket.

'Cancelling Adani Project Not Good Sign'
'Cancelling Adani Project Not Good Sign'

'If there is a push towards a Marxist oriented government it will be dangerous.''We have seen this in Nepal and Myanmar and it will be a concern for India if it is surrounded by countries with such political dispensations.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances