Sidda's wife surrenders 14 plots after ED action





Her letter to the MUDA reads, "Further, I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favour by the Mysore Urban Development Authority. I am also handing over the possession of the plots back to the Mysore Urban Development Authority. Kindly take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible." -- ANI

Wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Parvathi has written to Mysuru Urban Development Authority for surrendering 14 plots allotted to her after the Enforcement Directorate on Monday booked the CM, his wife and some others in a money laundering case linked to the MUDA land allotment case.