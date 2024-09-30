Sensex, Nifty tumbled nearly 1.5% today





Besides, profit-taking after a record-breaking rally and foreign fund outflows added to the gloom, analysts said. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 84,299.78. During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53 per cent to 84,257.14.

Equity benchmark indices tumbled nearly 1.5 per cent on Monday due to heavy selling in frontline stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East and weakness in Japanese markets.