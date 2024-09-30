RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty tumbled nearly 1.5% today

September 30, 2024  17:27
image
Equity benchmark indices tumbled nearly 1.5 per cent on Monday due to heavy selling in frontline stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East and weakness in Japanese markets. 

Besides, profit-taking after a record-breaking rally and foreign fund outflows added to the gloom, analysts said. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 84,299.78. During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53 per cent to 84,257.14.
