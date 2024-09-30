RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex goes down by 1,272 points

September 30, 2024  18:40
Investors' wealth got eroded by Rs 3.57 lakh crore on Monday as markets took a heavy beating with the BSE Sensex tumbling 1,272 points amid a host of negative triggers -- weak Japanese markets, rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East and selling in heavyweight bank stocks and Reliance Industries. 

The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 84,299.78.

During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53 per cent to 84,257.14.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms slumped by Rs 3,57,885.53 crore to Rs 4,74,35,137.15 crore ($5.66 trillion).   -- PTI
