Sensex falls over 1,000 points





Sensex fell over 1,000 points at the time of filing this report. Nifty fell about 300 points.





Nifty bank, auto, financial services, and realty were among the top losers today.





Continued profit booking, escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and fresh Chinese stimulus attracting FDIs are contributing factors behind the downtrend in the Indian benchmark indices on Monday, said Mumbai-based market expert Ajay Kedia.





"Market is likely to move into a consolidation phase in the near-term. One significant factor that is influencing foreign portfolios is the outperformance of the Chinese stocks which is reflected in the massive surge in the Hang Seng index by around 18 per cent in September. This surge has been triggered by hopes of revival in the Chinese economy in response to the monetary and fiscal stimulus announced by the Chinese authorities," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Indian stock indices slumped sharply on Monday early trade, and continued to remain under pressure as the session progressed.