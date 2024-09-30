RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC commences hearing on plea related to RG Kar rape-murder

September 30, 2024  16:58
The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. 

 A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter. 

 The top court on September 17 had said it was disturbed by the findings given in a status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the rape-murder case but refused to divulge the details, saying any disclosure may jeopardise the ongoing investigation. 

 On September 9, the top court had voiced concern over the absence of the "challan", a key document forwarding the body of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at the hospital in Kolkata for postmortem, from the records presented before it and sought a report from the West Bengal government. 

 On August 22, the apex court had tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor, who was raped and killed at the hospital, calling it "extremely disturbing", and questioned the sequence of events and the timing of its procedural formalities.
The Supreme Court on Monday came to the rescue of a Dalit youth, who had lost his seat in IIT Dhanbad after missing the deadline to deposit a fee, by asking the institute to admit him to the BTech course.

