Produce details of cases registered against Isha Foundation: HC to police

September 30, 2024  21:23
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev/ANI Photo
The Madras high court on Monday directed the Coimbatore police to collect all case details registered against Isha Foundation at Vellingiri foothills in Coimbatore district and produce them before it for further consideration.

A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam passed an interim order on a Habeas corpus petition filed by Dr S Kamaraj, which sought a direction to the police to produce his two daughters, whom he alleged were held captive inside 'Isha Foundation' before the court and set them at liberty.

The bench said it had examined both the detenues and the petitioner.

The petitioner was a retired professor from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. 

He has two daughters and both had masters in Engineering. 

Both of them joined Isha Foundation. Now, the grievances of the petitioner was that the foundation was abusing certain persons, by brainwashing and converting them as monks and not even allowing the parents and relatives to meet them.

The situation inside the institution was also widely criticized by the petitioner in the present petition. 

The petitioner in person would submit that even recently a criminal case under POCSO has been registered against a doctor, who was working in the very same institution. -- PTI
