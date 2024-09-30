Poll code: EC puts on hold Army officer's appointment as SSP by J-K admin





In its order to the chief secretary, the EC said there is a ban on transfer of officers connected to elections as the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the Union Territory.





Without going into the rationale at this stage, process and urgency of posting of an Army officer as SSP in the civil side during the period of operation of MCC, the Commission directed that the appointment order be kept in abeyance with immediate effect.





If the order has already been implemented, the status quo prior to its issuance must be restored immediately, EC said. -- PTI

The Election Commission has put in abeyance the Jammu and Kashmir administration's order to appoint an Army colonel as SSP (Training and Special Operations), citing a ban on transfer of officers connected to elections as the Model Code of Conduct is in force.