RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Poll code: EC puts on hold Army officer's appointment as SSP by J-K admin

September 30, 2024  20:49
image
The Election Commission has put in abeyance the Jammu and Kashmir administration's order to appoint an Army colonel as SSP (Training and Special Operations), citing a ban on transfer of officers connected to elections as the Model Code of Conduct is in force. 

In its order to the chief secretary, the EC said there is a ban on transfer of officers connected to elections as the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the Union Territory. 

Without going into the rationale at this stage, process and urgency of posting of an Army officer as SSP in the civil side during the period of operation of MCC, the Commission directed that the appointment order be kept in abeyance with immediate effect. 

If the order has already been implemented, the status quo prior to its issuance must be restored immediately, EC said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorism has no place in world: Modi to Netanyahu
LIVE! Terrorism has no place in world: Modi to Netanyahu

Electoral bonds: HC stays probe against Sitharaman
Electoral bonds: HC stays probe against Sitharaman

The Karnataka high court on Monday stayed investigation against Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others over alleged irregularities concerning the now scrapped electoral bond scheme.

Now protesters demand demolition of Kullu mosque
Now protesters demand demolition of Kullu mosque

Hindu outfits that took out a march in Kullu demanding the demolition of the mosque were involved in a scuffle with the police on Monday.

India Break Record After Record In Kanpur
India Break Record After Record In Kanpur

Fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, 250 in Tests...

'Cancelling Adani Project Not Good Sign'
'Cancelling Adani Project Not Good Sign'

'If there is a push towards a Marxist oriented government it will be dangerous.''We have seen this in Nepal and Myanmar and it will be a concern for India if it is surrounded by countries with such political dispensations.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances