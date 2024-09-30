RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

PM reacts to Mithunda's Dadasaheb Phalke honour

September 30, 2024  11:51
image
Expressing delight at veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded him as a cultural icon. 

In a post on X, Modi said, "Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema." 

"He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him," he said.

 Chakraborty, star of films such as "Mrigayaa", "Surakshaa", "Disco Dancer", and "Dance Dance", was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test Updates: Mominul hits ton; B'desh 205/6 at lunch
Test Updates: Mominul hits ton; B'desh 205/6 at lunch

LIVE! PM reacts: Mithun Chakraborty is a...
LIVE! PM reacts: Mithun Chakraborty is a...

Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Mithunda!
Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Mithunda!

The award will be presented to Mithun Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024

Shah slams Kharge on 'won't die till...' remark
Shah slams Kharge on 'won't die till...' remark

Shah said "a bitter display of spite", Kharge unnecessarily dragged the prime minister into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing Modi from power.

'Govt Created Panic In Manipur'
'Govt Created Panic In Manipur'

'These are just to deflect from the leaked audio tapes of the chief minister which prove his culpability in the ethnic violence against the Kukis that has gripped the state for more than 17 months.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances