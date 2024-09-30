Palestinian protestors deface Ranjit Singh statue





The act, carried out in Brampton, has ignited outrage among Sikh leaders and the broader community, with calls for swift action against those responsible.





Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), expressed his strong condemnation of the incident.





He said, "Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji, a monumental figure symbolising Sikh pride, valour, and unity, should be honoured and respected, not subjected to such disgraceful vandalism. This act of intolerance is a direct assault on the principles of peaceful coexistence and diversity, which are the bedrock of any civilized society."





Kalka further urged Canadian authorities to take "immediate and decisive action" against the radicals involved, stressing the importance of preventing such divisive acts from occurring again.





Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Secretary of the BJP, also spoke out against the vandalism on social media, calling it a "disgraceful" act.

In a shocking incident, the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, a revered figure in Sikh history, was defaced by a group of protesters led by Hosaam Hamdan, identified as a Palestinian protester.