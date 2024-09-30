Minor girl sexually assaulted, accused house set ablaze





The incident took place under the Komuravelli police station.





The accused, identified as Sharfuddin, was later taken into custody by the police and a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.





Additionally, cases were filed against individuals for creating vandalism, which created a law and order issue in the area.





"Today, we registered a POCSO case against Sharfuddin (20) and sent him to judicial remand. Following the incident, some individuals created a law and order issue, and we have subsequently registered a separate case against them," the police said. -- ANI

A 20-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in the Siddipet district of Telangana, following which his house was vandalised and set on fire by the victim's family along with some villagers on Sunday.