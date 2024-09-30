Manager ends life, kin allege workplace torture





The police said on Monday a suicide note was recovered from victim Tarun Saxena in which he levelled charges of exploitation against his senior colleagues.





"Tarun Saxena was working at Bajaj Finance as area manager. He committed suicide on Sunday using a dupatta," superintendent of police (city) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said.





"A suicide note was also recovered from him in which he alleged that he was given higher target by seniors, and pressure was continuously being mounted on him to achieve the said target," he said.





Action will be taken after a complaint is filed by the family members of the deceased, the SP said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem examination. -- PTI

