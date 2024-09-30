RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Manager ends life, kin allege workplace torture

September 30, 2024  21:44
A 42-year-old area manager of a private finance company has allegedly ended his life by hanging at his home in Jhansi over "work pressure", with his family alleging that he was "mentally tortured" by his seniors to complete recovery target. 

The police said on Monday a suicide note was recovered from victim Tarun Saxena in which he levelled charges of exploitation against his senior colleagues. 

"Tarun Saxena was working at Bajaj Finance as area manager. He committed suicide on Sunday using a dupatta," superintendent of police (city) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said. 

"A suicide note was also recovered from him in which he alleged that he was given higher target by seniors, and pressure was continuously being mounted on him to achieve the said target," he said. 

Action will be taken after a complaint is filed by the family members of the deceased, the SP said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem examination. -- PTI
