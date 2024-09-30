RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man wanted in cow slaughter case injured in encounter in UP's Unnao

September 30, 2024  21:34
File image
File image
A criminal wanted in connection with a cow slaughter case was arrested on Monday after an encounter in which he sustained a bullet injury in his leg, the police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team surrounded Mahtab Alam Qureishi in the Sadar area following which he opened fire. In the retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet injury in his leg," additional superintendent of police Akhilesh Singh said.

He was wanted in connection with a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act registered at Sadar police station.

The accused has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

One of his accomplices managed to flee from the spot, the police said. -- PTI
