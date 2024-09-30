RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man jumps off Atal Setu in Mumbai; search-rescue ops underway

September 30, 2024  19:14
File image
File image
A man allegedly jumped off the trans-harbour Atal Setu after parking his car on the bridge on Monday morning, the police said. 

The police launched a search and rescue operation for the man following the incident that occurred at Sewri around 10 am, an official said. 

The man drove to the bridge in an SUV, parked it near a signboard and jumped into the sea, he said. 

The vehicle is registered in the name of one Sushant Chakravarti, the official said. 

A passerby alerted the authorities, and teams from the Sewri police and coastal police reached the site and initiated a search operation, he said, adding that officials are also attempting to trace the man's family members. 

The tal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, that connects south Mumbai with the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated in January this year. 

The six-lane bridge is 21.8 km long with a 16.5 km sea-link. -- PTI
