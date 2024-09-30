RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lalu sued over social media post on rapes in Bihar

September 30, 2024  19:47
RJD president Lalu Prasad/File image
A complaint was on Monday lodged before a Bihar court against Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad over a social media post in which he had flagged the incidents of rape in the state. 

The petition was filed before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha who took exception to the post on X by Prasad, a former chief minister. 

In the post uploaded on Saturday, the RJD president had sought to train his guns at the NDA government in the state, headed by his arch-rival Nitish Kumar, by repeatedly writing "Bihar equals balaatkaar (rape)". 

Ojha, who remains in the news for litigation against politicians, movie stars and even foreign heads of state, has contended that Prasad's post has "hurt the feelings of all people of Bihar" and urged the court to put the RJD supremo on trial under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. 

The court has fixed October 24 as the date for hearing the matter. -- PTI
