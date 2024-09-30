RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kerala ATM heist suspect's leg amputated

September 30, 2024  22:05
The ATM in Thrissur, Kerala, that was broken into. Pic: ANI Photo
The ATM in Thrissur, Kerala, that was broken into. Pic: ANI Photo
The right lower limb of a suspect in the ATM heist in Kerala's Thrissur district, who sustained bullet injuries, was amputated at a government hospital in Coimbatore, the police said on Monday. 

The suspect, later identified as Mohammed Azar Ali (30), was part of the seven-member gang that carried out the heist. He was shot at and nabbed by the police when he attacked them and attempted to flee with a money bag while his associate Jamal, the container truck driver, was gunned down by the police after he assaulted the latter and made a bid to escape. 

The gang from Haryana was nabbed after a dramatic chase in Kumarapalayam in the district on September 27 through well-coordinated efforts of the Namakkal police following an alert issued by their counterparts in Kerala. 

Doctors attending Ali advised amputation as the blood supply in the limb was affected due to the bullet injury, a police official said. Accordingly, the right lower limb was amputated, he said.
