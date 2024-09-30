Keep gods out of politics: SC on Tirupati laddus





A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan also asked why was there a need to make a public statement when a probe had already been ordered into the matter.





"At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," the bench observed.





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that it was a matter of faith and if contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddus, it was unacceptable.





The court asks the Andhra Pradesh government about the proof that the contaminated ghee was used in preparation for prasadam laddus.





Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra appearing for TDP says people complained that the laddus did not taste right. Supreme Court says public was not aware of this, you have only given a statement. "There is no proof that said contaminated ghee was used for prasadam," the court said.





The court asks was the ghee which was not found in conformity used for prasadam. The government replied that it is investigating the issue. "Then what was the need to go to press immediately? You need to respect religious sentiments," says the Supreme Court.





Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao representing Subramanium Swamy says he is here as a devotee and the statement made in the press about the contamination in prasadam has far-reaching implications and can raise a whole lot of other issues and disturb communal harmony.





"These are matters of concern. If there is a question mark on the deity's prasadam then it has to be examined."





Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking court-monitored investigation into the allegations of use of animal fat to make laddus which were served as Prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

Observing that at least the Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court on Monday sought to know what was the proof that contaminated ghee was used in making Tirupati laddus.