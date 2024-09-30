If I can reach here, why can't others: Mithun on Dadasaheb Phalke award





Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post on X informed that Mithun Chakraborty has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Chakraborty as a cultural icon and expressed delight at the veteran actor being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.





Chakraborty said he is dedicating this honour (Dadasaheb Phalke award) to his family and countless well-wishers and fans. To a question how he view this in retrospect, the journey from north Kolkata home, the veteran actor told reporters here, "I only wish to tell everyone that if I have reached this far, why can't you?"





"You (the aspiring actors) should have the dedication and motivation. You should have the resilience to face difficult situations and keep doing your work. I can be the example," he said.





Asked about the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chakraborty said "I am thanking him for the wishes and greetings. He and everyone else who had wished me."





To a question about his earlier stint as a Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, Chakraborty said "I had stepped down long back and I am no more the MP. I am an actor who is also involved in social work for people."





Chakraborty said about inferences that his association with BJP had any role in getting the honour, "I am associated with BJP. But I have worked in the industry in all these decades and got the love of people." To another question about the R G Kar incident and the ongoing investigations, Chakraborty said "Like everyone else I was shaken by this incident. We all want all those behind such barbaric crime be tracked and punished promptly. If that is delayed or does not happen then the issue of women's safety will never be ensured."





Chakraborty, who debuted in Bengali film Mrigayaa, and went on becoming a superstar having delivered a string of Hindi blockbusters like "Surakshaa", "Disco Dancer", "Dance Dance", "Pyar Jhukta Nahi". PTI

