Girl killed after car's airbag opens during accident

A two-year-old girl was killed due to suffocation after an airbag opened in the car she travelled in met with an accident in Kerala's Malappuram district, police said on Sunday.





The mishap happened on Friday evening when the child was travelling along with her family members through Kottakkal-Padaparambu area, they said.





"The car collided with a tanker lorry and the airbag deployed suddenly under the impact of the collision," police said.





The child, sitting on the lap of her mother on the front seat, got suffocated due to the airbag deployment as her face pressed on to it.





The other four passengers, including the mother, escaped with minor injuries, police added. -- PTI